Here & Now
The Risky Business Of Liquid Natural Gas Exports03:49Play
A handful of companies are planning to turn the U.S. abundance of natural gas into liquid, put it on ships and send it around the world. One of the places where they want to do that from is Texas. And that could make the state a key source of power for growing economies overseas.
But as Houston Public Media's Travis Bubenik (@travisbubenik) reports, there are still big risks hanging over these multibillion-dollar projects.
This segment aired on April 17, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news