Comey, Trump Exchange Harsh Words In Wake Of Book Release10:52Play
Political strategists Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) and John Brabender (@JohnBrabender) join Here & Now's Lisa Mullins and Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) to discuss the war of words between President Trump and former FBI director James Comey, who calls Trump "morally unfit" to be president in his new book out this week.
This segment aired on April 18, 2018.
