Comey, Trump Exchange Harsh Words In Wake Of Book Release10:52
April 18, 2018
Then-Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, James Comey, testifies in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee during an oversight hearing on the FBI on Capitol Hill May 3, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Political strategists Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) and John Brabender (@JohnBrabender) join Here & Now's Lisa Mullins and Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) to discuss the war of words between President Trump and former FBI director James Comey, who calls Trump "morally unfit" to be president in his new book out this week.

This segment aired on April 18, 2018.

