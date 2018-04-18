Here & Now
Fishing Rights At Stake In High Court Case03:43Play
The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments Wednesday in a battle over fishing rights in Washington state. Twenty-one tribes say hundreds of pipes are blocking salmon from spawning grounds. But the state says fixing them would be too expensive.
As Eilís O'Neill (@eilis_oneill) of KUOW in Seattle reports, the outcome could affect tribes and landowners across the West and Midwest.
This segment aired on April 18, 2018.
