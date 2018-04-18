Here & Now
Fox News Says Sean Hannity Has Its 'Full Support' Amid Ethical Questions
Fox News says host Sean Hannity continues to have its "full support." The network released the statement Tuesday, a day after it was revealed Hannity was named as a client of President Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.
NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) joins Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) to talk about the ethics issues surrounding the story.
This segment aired on April 18, 2018.
