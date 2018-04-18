Fox News Says Sean Hannity Has Its 'Full Support' Amid Ethical Questions05:47
April 18, 2018
Fox News host Sean Hannity is seen in the White House briefing room in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 24, 2017. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Fox News says host Sean Hannity continues to have its "full support." The network released the statement Tuesday, a day after it was revealed Hannity was named as a client of President Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) joins Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) to talk about the ethics issues surrounding the story.

This segment aired on April 18, 2018.

