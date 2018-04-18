Here & Now
Attorneys presented their closing arguments Tuesday in the trial of three men accused of planning to bomb a housing complex where Somali immigrants lived in Garden City, Kansas. Now, the jury is deliberating.
Stephan Bisaha (@SteveBisaha), reporter at KMUW and the Kansas News Service, tells Here & Now's Lisa Mullins about the case.
This segment aired on April 18, 2018.
