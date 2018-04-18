Jury Deliberating In Garden City Bomb Plot Trial05:31
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 18, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

Attorneys presented their closing arguments Tuesday in the trial of three men accused of planning to bomb a housing complex where Somali immigrants lived in Garden City, Kansas. Now, the jury is deliberating.

Stephan Bisaha (@SteveBisaha), reporter at KMUW and the Kansas News Service, tells Here & Now's Lisa Mullins about the case.

This segment aired on April 18, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news