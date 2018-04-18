On July 12, 2015, ultramarathoner Scott Jurek broke the speed record for running the Appalachian Trail, navigating 2,189 miles — from Georgia to Maine — in 46 days, 8 hours and 7 minutes. An enthusiastic crowd of well-wishers greeted him at the top of Maine's Mount Katahdin.

It was the culmination of a grueling endurance trial, one that he writes about with his wife Jenny in the new book "North: Finding My Way While Running the Appalachian Trail."

Book Excerpt: 'North'

By Scott Jurek, with Jenny Jurek

DAY 33

Something was wrong. I was breathing hard. Why was my chest so tight? Had I overslept and missed a flight? Where would I have been going? Why was I so clammy? Had I fallen asleep in a pile of damp leaves? What was that snare drum beating just overhead? I felt beneath me. Wet, from head to toe. I jolted upright, waking Jenny. The beat against our roof continued. It was raining. Again.

Jenny tried to smile, but I could see the fear. She was worried about me. I learned later that she thought I had lost control of my bladder. She would have had good reason. I was losing control of my body, piece by piece by piece.

I had developed tremors in both hands. My eyes bulged. My ribs showed. Even my breath had changed. I made sounds now that I didn’t recognize, like my lungs and throat and lips had already started to devolve into something less than fully human. I looked like I’d gotten stuck halfway through a transformation in a horror film. And it wasn’t just looks. My body, which had smelled like compost just a few days earlier, now reeked like cider gone bad.

I was under attack. Rigid red bumps traced a liar’s jittery polygraph results from my neck to my ankles. In my armpits, moist, lumpy nodules. It might have been Poison Ivy, Poison Sumac, Poison Oak, or any of the other “Itchy Eight of the Appalachians,” poisonous plants that flourished in the forest and hollows and ridgelines along the 1,500 miles I had already hiked, from Georgia to Massachusetts. The bumps might have been tick, flea, or Fire Ant bites. For all I knew they might have been a reaction to the bite of one of the Brown Recluse or Black Widow spiders that wove their webs along the Appalachian Trail, webs that I was constantly breaking morning and night, that blinded me as they stuck to my eyelids and required me to raise my trekking poles out in front of me to clear the way. The same web clearing prompted my fellow thru-hikers to call me “Webwalker.”

I was covered in scrapes and falls and mystery ailments. My pain was literally embodied. It had become a part of me. Even as late as a week ago, I might have cared about the cause of the rashes. Now? I wasn’t sure what I cared about. I didn’t bother to walk behind trees when I urinated. Bathing didn’t interest me; a couple of cold baby wipes before sleep sufficed. When I was on the trail and saw someone approaching, I never knew what I was going to get. A fellow thru-hiker excited to grab a quick selfie and join me for a few miles? A patient fan at a road crossing holding a copy of my book to sign? Or maybe a trail runner who ran miles in on a side trail to offer me a chocolate bar in the middle of nowhere, perhaps doubtful (or disappointed) that the gnarled, pulpy, web-covered mess emerging from behind some trees was actually the right guy.

In many ways the Appalachian Trail was not a remote hideaway but a bustling passageway designed to connect people. I had started this journey, in part, to connect in deeper ways—with Jenny, with myself, with others. I wanted to inspire people to take chances, to test themselves. Now? Talking to strangers was more than I could handle. Inspiring anyone was out of the question. Even eating had become a chore. I tried to get by on bread soaked in olive oil, or on melted coconut milk ice cream, if Jenny could find any. Maximizing calories while minimizing chewing was the name of the game.

In the past seven days, I had slept 30 hours and had run, walked, slid, and tumbled 350 miles.

Jenny inspected me. No, I hadn’t wet the bed. It was just night sweats. I didn’t know if I was supposed to be relieved or alarmed. It didn’t matter—I was too exhausted to be either.

The rain beat grew louder. Why get up? Why put on the same wet, soggy socks and shoes? Why leave the van? I tried to come up with a reason. I didn’t. I couldn’t. I had to.

From NORTH by Scott Jurek, with Jenny Jurek. Copyright © 2018 by the authors and reprinted by permission of Little, Brown and Company.