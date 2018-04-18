Here & Now
The State University of New York at Plattsburgh has seen a series of angry protests this semester, following a Snapchat message sent by a freshman that seemed to be calling for racist violence against African-Americans. But even some of the student's critics say the message was part of a complicated pattern of small-town white kids trying to embrace and emulate parts of black culture.
Zach Hirsch (@zdhirsch) of North Country Public Radio reports.
This segment aired on April 18, 2018.
