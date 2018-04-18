The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels face off again Wednesday night in Anaheim, California. During Tuesday night's match-up, all eyes were on rookie pitching and batting sensation Shohei Ohtani. Some baseball writers have called the rookie "the Japanese Babe Ruth" and "the next big thing" in baseball. But Ohtani got a reality check when he was pulled from Tuesday's game early.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with A Martínez (@AMartinezLA), host of KPCC's Take Two.