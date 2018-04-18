Meet The Japanese Baseball Sensation Challenging The Notion That Pitchers Can't Hit03:09
April 18, 2018
Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim pitches during the first inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium on April 17, 2018 in Anaheim, Calif. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim pitches during the first inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Angel Stadium on April 17, 2018 in Anaheim, Calif. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels face off again Wednesday night in Anaheim, California. During Tuesday night's match-up, all eyes were on rookie pitching and batting sensation Shohei Ohtani. Some baseball writers have called the rookie "the Japanese Babe Ruth" and "the next big thing" in baseball. But Ohtani got a reality check when he was pulled from Tuesday's game early.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with A Martínez (@AMartinezLA), host of KPCC's Take Two.

This segment aired on April 18, 2018.

