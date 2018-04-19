Amazon now has more than 100 million customers using its Prime subscription service, which offers things like free two-day shipping and streaming video and music. The number, announced Wednesday, has been a long-kept secret.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of "Full Disclosure" on NPR One, about the announcement and what it says about Amazon's retail dominance.