It's been just over a week since the governors of Texas, Arizona, New Mexico and California committed to send around 2,000 National Guard members to the U.S.-Mexico border, in response to a call to action by President Trump, who says there's been an uptick in illegal border crossings and drug trafficking.

Approximately 900 troops have already arrived, but operations are not yet fully underway. Texas Public Radio's Carson Frame (@carson_frame) reports.

This story was produced by the American Homefront Project, a public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans. Funding comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the Bob Woodruff Foundation.