Demand For Exorcisms On The Rise, Says One American Priest Who Conducts Them05:42
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 20, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
A detail of a priest's crucifix during a lesson by an official exorcist of the Roman Catholic church, at the Regina Apolostolorum pontifical university in Rome in 2005. (Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
A detail of a priest's crucifix during a lesson by an official exorcist of the Roman Catholic church, at the Regina Apolostolorum pontifical university in Rome in 2005. (Alberto Pizzoli/AFP/Getty Images)

More than 200 priests from around the world are in Rome this week for an annual Vatican training course on how to perform exorcisms. Demand is on the rise for the ritual. But one practitioner says it's not performed the way you might have seen in the movies.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with Vince Lampert (@FrVinceLampert), official exorcist for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis and pastor at St. Malachy Parish in Brownsburg, Indiana.

This segment aired on April 20, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news