More than 200 priests from around the world are in Rome this week for an annual Vatican training course on how to perform exorcisms. Demand is on the rise for the ritual. But one practitioner says it's not performed the way you might have seen in the movies.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with Vince Lampert (@FrVinceLampert), official exorcist for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis and pastor at St. Malachy Parish in Brownsburg, Indiana.