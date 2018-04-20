Doctor Who Described Asperger's Syndrome Had Nazi Ties, New Study Says06:31
April 20, 2018
A memorial to victims killed in a Nazi euthanasia program is seen at the Am Spiegelgrund clinic in Vienna in 2003. (Ronald Zak/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
The Austrian pediatrician Hans Asperger is known for his pioneering work describing the form of autism that now bears his name. But previously unexamined documents now show Asperger was also involved with a notorious euthanasia program run by Nazis in Austria.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with Herwig Czech, the postdoctoral student at Vienna Medical University who discovered Asperger's secret past.

This segment aired on April 20, 2018.

