The Austrian pediatrician Hans Asperger is known for his pioneering work describing the form of autism that now bears his name. But previously unexamined documents now show Asperger was also involved with a notorious euthanasia program run by Nazis in Austria.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with Herwig Czech, the postdoctoral student at Vienna Medical University who discovered Asperger's secret past.