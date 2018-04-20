Here & Now
This Year's London Marathon Might Be The Hottest On Record02:41Play
Sunday's London Marathon could be the hottest on record with temperatures in the 70s. The race follows Monday's Boston Marathon, which was run in some of the worst weather conditions in the 122-year history of that race.
Here & Now's Alex Ashlock (@aashlock), who covered the Boston Marathon and will be following the action in London, talks with host Lisa Mullins.
This segment aired on April 20, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news