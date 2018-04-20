This Year's London Marathon Might Be The Hottest On Record02:41
April 20, 2018
Kenya's Daniel Wanjiru, Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele, Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge and Ethiopia's Guye Adola pose for a picture in front of Tower Bridge during the media day at the Tower Hotel, London, Thursday, April 19, 2018. The London Marathon will be raced Sunday. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Kenya's Daniel Wanjiru, Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele, Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge and Ethiopia's Guye Adola pose for a picture in front of Tower Bridge during the media day at the Tower Hotel, London, Thursday, April 19, 2018. The London Marathon will be raced Sunday. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)

Sunday's London Marathon could be the hottest on record with temperatures in the 70s. The race follows Monday's Boston Marathon, which was run in some of the worst weather conditions in the 122-year history of that race.

Here & Now's Alex Ashlock (@aashlock), who covered the Boston Marathon and will be following the action in London, talks with host Lisa Mullins.

This segment aired on April 20, 2018.

