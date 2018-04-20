Here & Now
This Middle School Step Team Wants More Competition03:50Play
Stepping, a dance form which has its roots in African-American culture, is popular at many high schools and colleges. But just one public middle school in Washington, D.C. has a competitive step team.
The team competes against a few other middle schools in the region, and as Kate McGee (@McGeeReports) from WAMU reports, the students say they want more competition.
This segment aired on April 20, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news