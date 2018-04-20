Here & Now
NPR TV Critic, A Peabody Juror, Breaks Down Qualifications For Award06:44Play
The Peabody Awards announced winners in their entertainment and documentary categories this week. The Peabodies differ from other awards in that the panel of jurors have to come to complete consensus on all of their picks.
NPR TV critic and Peabody juror Eric Deggans (@Deggans) talks about the highlights from this year's winners with Here & Now's Lisa Mullins.
This segment aired on April 20, 2018.
