Students in some 2,000 schools across the country are walking out Friday to demonstrate against gun violence. Connecticut high school pupil Lane Murdock set up the event in the wake of the Parkland shooting.

The National School Walkout marks the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre in Colorado. After that attack, a hotline was set up in Colorado that lets students anonymously share safety concerns. Reports more than doubled since the school shooting in Florida in February.

The Safe2Tell program has become a model for other states, as Colorado Public Radio's Michael Sakas (@_msakas) reports.