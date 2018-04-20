Here & Now
President Trump repeatedly bashed the FBI's Russia investigation and former FBI director James Comey, during a week where Comey and his new book "A Higher Loyalty" got a lot of attention.
Telemundo's José Díaz-Balart (@jdbalart) and NPR lead politics editor Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) join Here & Now's Lisa Mullins and Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) to look back on the week in politics.
This segment aired on April 20, 2018.
