Citizenship Through Art: New York Historical Society Invites Immigrants To Learn In Its Galleries11:07
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 23, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
One of the pieces of art featured in The Citizenship Project: Johannes Adam Simon Oertel, Pulling Down the Statue of King George III, New York City, 1852-53. (Courtesy New York Historical Society)MoreCloseclosemore
One of the pieces of art featured in The Citizenship Project: Johannes Adam Simon Oertel, Pulling Down the Statue of King George III, New York City, 1852-53. (Courtesy New York Historical Society)

A painting of revolutionaries toppling a statue of King George III; President Franklin Roosevelt's leg brace; a drum-shaped lottery barrel used to pull draft numbers during the Civil War — all are examples of artifacts used in a unique civics class taught at the New York Historical Society.

The Citizenship Project, now in its ninth month, teaches immigrants the American history they need to know to pass the country's citizenship test. Participants say the the vivid images, sculptures and stories make the information much more meaningful than simply memorizing pamphlets of facts.

Here & Now's Robin Young (@hereandnowrobin) visits the museum to find out more.

This segment aired on April 23, 2018.

Related:

Robin Young Twitter Co-Host, Here & Now
Robin Young brings more than 25 years of broadcast experience to her role as host of Here & Now.

More…

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news