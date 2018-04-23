Guns Emerge As Issue In Northern New York Congressional Race04:21
April 23, 2018
  • Brian Mann, North Country Public Radio
After the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, the debate over gun laws has re-emerged as a political issue ahead of November's midterm elections. It's even reached some of the rural congressional districts where President Trump remains popular.

North Country Public Radio's Brian Mann (@BrianMannADK) reports from northern New York.

This segment aired on April 23, 2018.

