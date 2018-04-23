Who Is Jack Johnson? President Trump Considers Posthumous Pardon For Boxer04:17
April 23, 2018
American heavyweight boxer Jack Johnson in action sparring. (Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
American heavyweight boxer Jack Johnson in action sparring. (Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

President Trump hinted over the weekend that he might grant a posthumous pardon to boxer Jack Johnson. Johnson was the first African-American world heavyweight champion, but he also was the subject of a racially motivated arrest.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Jesse Washington (@jessewashington), senior writer for ESPN's The Undefeated.

This segment aired on April 23, 2018.

