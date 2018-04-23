Here & Now
Who Is Jack Johnson? President Trump Considers Posthumous Pardon For Boxer04:17Play
President Trump hinted over the weekend that he might grant a posthumous pardon to boxer Jack Johnson. Johnson was the first African-American world heavyweight champion, but he also was the subject of a racially motivated arrest.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Jesse Washington (@jessewashington), senior writer for ESPN's The Undefeated.
This segment aired on April 23, 2018.
