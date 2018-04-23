Here & Now
For Rural Users, Impacts Of Dismantling Net Neutrality Remain Unknown
The FCC starts dismantling net neutrality regulations Monday. That could mean when you're watching that next episode of "The Crown," it could buffer endlessly — or not. No one really knows yet.
Access and streaming issues, however, are already impacting Americans living in rural areas. Ali Budner (@ali_budner) from KRCC in Colorado Springs reports on what getting rid of net neutrality could mean for them.
This story comes via the Mountain West News Bureau.
This segment aired on April 23, 2018.
