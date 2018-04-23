The FCC starts dismantling net neutrality regulations Monday. That could mean when you're watching that next episode of "The Crown," it could buffer endlessly — or not. No one really knows yet.

Access and streaming issues, however, are already impacting Americans living in rural areas. Ali Budner (@ali_budner) from KRCC in Colorado Springs reports on what getting rid of net neutrality could mean for them.

This story comes via the Mountain West News Bureau.