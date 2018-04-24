How The Airline Industry Is Reacting To A Pilot Shortage05:46
April 24, 2018
United Airlines Capt. Tommy Holloman, left, and Capt. Chuck Stewart in the cockpit of a United Airlines Boeing 777 at Dulles International Airport Air Traffic Control Tower in Sterling, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016. (Cliff Owen/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Capt. Tammie Jo Shults, the Southwest Airlines pilot who safely landed a plane last week after a midair explosion, received high praise for her calm reaction to the emergency. But in an industry facing severe pilot shortage, will there be enough people to follow in her footsteps?

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) learns more about what's driving the shortage, and what airlines are doing about it, from Airline Weekly's Seth Kaplan.

This segment aired on April 24, 2018.

