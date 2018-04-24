Hungary's Cowboys Find Joy In The Saddle Despite Uncertain Future04:01
April 24, 2018
  Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson, NPR
Cowboys tend to be associated with the old West. But in Hungary, there's a much older culture of hat-wearing wranglers who still gallop across the plains and herd horses descended from Napoleonic times.

NPR's Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson (@sorayanelson) recently traveled to eastern Hungary to meet with the oldest of these horsemen.

This segment aired on April 24, 2018.

