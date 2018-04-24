Can Macron Convince Trump To Stick With Iran Deal?03:49
April 24, 2018
The Iran nuclear deal will be one of the big items on the agenda Tuesday during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit with President Trump. Macron wants the U.S. to stick with the deal, but President Trump has been a harsh critic of the agreement.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle."

This segment aired on April 24, 2018.

