Toronto Van Attack Suspect's Facebook Post References Misogynistic Online Group06:53
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 25, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
A police oficer walks around Alek Minassian's house in Richmond Hill, Ontario, on April 24, 2018. (Lars Hagberg/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
A police oficer walks around Alek Minassian's house in Richmond Hill, Ontario, on April 24, 2018. (Lars Hagberg/AFP/Getty Images)

The suspect in the Toronto van attack that killed 10 people, mostly women, posted a message on his Facebook page that appears linked to a misogynistic online group of men who identify as "incel," or involuntary celibates.

Here & Now's Robin Young learns more about the group with Sam Louie (@DrSamLouie), a psychotherapist in Seattle who's been writing about the group.

This segment aired on April 25, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news