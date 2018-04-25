Here & Now
Toronto Van Attack Suspect's Facebook Post References Misogynistic Online Group06:53Play
The suspect in the Toronto van attack that killed 10 people, mostly women, posted a message on his Facebook page that appears linked to a misogynistic online group of men who identify as "incel," or involuntary celibates.
Here & Now's Robin Young learns more about the group with Sam Louie (@DrSamLouie), a psychotherapist in Seattle who's been writing about the group.
This segment aired on April 25, 2018.
