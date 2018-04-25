Here & Now
The jury begins deliberating Wednesday in the sexual assault retrial of Bill Cosby. Cosby was tried for the first time last year, but the judge declared a mistrial when the jury couldn't reach a decision after 5 1/2 days of deliberating.
Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) talks with WHYY reporter Laura Benshoff (@LEBenshoff) about the trial.
This segment aired on April 25, 2018.
