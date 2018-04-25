Jury Begins Deliberating In Bill Cosby Case03:36
April 25, 2018
The jury begins deliberating Wednesday in the sexual assault retrial of Bill Cosby. Cosby was tried for the first time last year, but the judge declared a mistrial when the jury couldn't reach a decision after 5 1/2 days of deliberating.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) talks with WHYY reporter Laura Benshoff (@LEBenshoff) about the trial.

This segment aired on April 25, 2018.

