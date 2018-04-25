Grammy Award-winning country music artist Keith Urban is out with his ninth studio album, called "Graffiti U."

Urban (@KeithUrban) tells Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) that most of the songs were written in the studio, which inspired the album's name.

"The studio to me is like a blank canvas," he says. "I go in and just start flicking paint around and start building really an album from there. No preconceived idea, just creating in the moment."

Interview Highlights

On what he thinks of as home

"Well, really for me, where my wife and our daughters are is home. But that song ['Coming Home'] the inspiration for that song actually features a sample from a Merle Haggard song called 'Mama Tried.'

"Hearing that lick, I wanted to use it in the song. But what I was surprised at was that it actually informed the whole story because when I heard it, it made me think of home, of growing up in Australia and my dad's record collection. And all of a sudden the chorus came out, and it became apparent what the song was about. And also, I mean, I've lived in Nashville 26 years now, but when I first moved here, it was the town I wanted to be in and I was excited, my dreams were here, but it wasn't home home. And unlike most people, I couldn't get in my car and go home for the weekend. So that feeling has always stayed with me and all of that came out."