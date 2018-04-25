Imagine entering a public bathroom stall and realizing it's missing something important — something like toilet paper.

What do you do? You might rush out to buy your own roll, or, more embarrassing, ask a stranger if they have any tissues to spare. It's not something men often think about — but it's how it could feel for a woman caught off guard by her period.

"The consequences of not having access to [menstrual] products are pretty humiliating, and really a loss of dignity," Free The Tampons founder Nancy Kramer (@NancyKramer) tells Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr). "I mean you can, as we like to say, 'MacGyver' your own solution with a bunch of toilet paper, but that's certainly not ideal. Women run the risk of having blood-stained clothing in an environment where that's just disrespectful and humiliating."

Kramer's organization is trying to make feminine hygiene products freely available in locations outside the home.

"We don't expect people to walk around with rolls of toilet paper on them," she says. "I don't think we should expect people to walk around with tampons and pads on them."

Interview Highlights

On how she became an activist on this issue

"The first time I saw menstrual support products freely accessible in a public restroom was when I went to Apple's corporate headquarters way back in 1982. And I just thought this seemed like it made all the sense in the world, and I immediately instituted the policy in my own business, and I've been advocating for businesses and schools to follow suit ever since 1982."