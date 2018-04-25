The Rise And Fall Of K Street Kingpin Tony Podesta09:42
April 25, 2018
Tony Podesta, pictured here in 2004, has lost a fortune — and much of his political clout — since the 2016 election. (Jacqueline Larma/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Once one of Washington's most influential lobbyists, Tony Podesta has lost a fortune — and much of his political clout — since the 2016 election. His firm was a mainstay of Democratic Party lobbying for nearly 30 years until it closed last year. Podesta himself is saddled with debt from travel, real estate and lavish art purchases.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) talks with reporter Julie Bykowicz (@bykowicz), who wrote about Podesta with her Wall Street Journal colleague Brody Mullins.

This segment aired on April 25, 2018.

