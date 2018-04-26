Arizona And Colorado Join Growing Teacher Strike Movement04:28
April 26, 2018
Teachers in both Arizona and Colorado are striking Thursday, following similar strikes and walkouts in a number of states in recent weeks. In Arizona, over 800,000 students will be affected, which could make it the biggest teacher strike in recent history in the U.S.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with KJZZ's Casey Kuhn (@CaseyAtTheDesk).

This segment aired on April 26, 2018.

