Teachers in both Arizona and Colorado are striking Thursday, following similar strikes and walkouts in a number of states in recent weeks. In Arizona, over 800,000 students will be affected, which could make it the biggest teacher strike in recent history in the U.S.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with KJZZ's Casey Kuhn (@CaseyAtTheDesk).
This segment aired on April 26, 2018.
