How Technology Is Changing The Way Blind People Get Visual Information06:10
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 26, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
For the blind or visually impaired, apps like Be My Eyes allow the user to ask a sighted person for help. (Courtesy Be My Eyes)MoreCloseclosemore
For the blind or visually impaired, apps like Be My Eyes allow the user to ask a sighted person for help. (Courtesy Be My Eyes)

Many of the apps on your smartphone are for fun — or distraction. But there are apps out there that do good and help people with a disability. For the blind or visually impaired, there's Be My Eyes, an app that asks a sighted person for help via a video call.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) learns more from Mark Riccobono (@Riccobono), president of the National Federation of the Blind.

This segment aired on April 26, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news