Many of the apps on your smartphone are for fun — or distraction. But there are apps out there that do good and help people with a disability. For the blind or visually impaired, there's Be My Eyes, an app that asks a sighted person for help via a video call.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) learns more from Mark Riccobono (@Riccobono), president of the National Federation of the Blind.