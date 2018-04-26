Ford announced Wednesday that it's discontinuing a number of sedans in the U.S., and that by 2020, almost 90 percent of what it sells in North America will be trucks, SUVs and commercial vehicles.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of "Full Disclosure" on NPR One, about Ford's efforts to cut costs and boost profits by turning away from the sedan.