Police in California say "I'll Be Gone in the Dark," by Michelle McNamara, helped build public interest in the decades-old case of the so-called Golden State Killer. McNamara died in her sleep in 2016 before the book was finished. Her husband, comedian Patton Oswalt, made sure it was published.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Billy Jensen (@Billyjensen), an investigative journalist and researcher who worked with Oswalt, about McNamara's work and news that authorities arrested a suspect in the case, 72-year-old James Joseph DeAngelo, on Tuesday.