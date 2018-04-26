The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new statistics showing a substantial increase in the prevalence of autism spectrum disorders: One in 59 school-age children are now on the spectrum, up from 1 in 68 two years ago. The ballooning number of diagnoses has led to long wait times for services, which are often measured in months.

Blake Farmer (@flakebarmer) from WPLN in Nashville reports telemedicine is being used as a stopgap to treat more kids.