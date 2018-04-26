Dr. Ronny Jackson withdrew his nomination to become Veterans Affairs secretary Thursday. The White House doctor faces allegations of inappropriate behavior and creating a hostile work environment. President Trump defended Jackson in a Fox News interview, and also weighed in on the legal issues surrounding Michael Cohen, his personal lawyer.

NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) joins Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) to discuss the latest.