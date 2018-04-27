Here & Now
'It Was Surreal': Police Called On Group Of Black Women Golfers In Pennsylvania05:50Play
A Pennsylvania golf club called the police on a group of black women, all of them dues-paying members, after the co-owner said they were moving too slowly on the course. The altercation has prompted an apology from the club, but there are still lingering racial tensions.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Myneca Ojo, one of the golfers kicked off the course.
This segment aired on April 27, 2018.
