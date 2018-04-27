'It Was Surreal': Police Called On Group Of Black Women Golfers In Pennsylvania05:50
April 27, 2018
Myneca Ojo (right), one of the golfers kicked off the course at Grandview Golf Club in York, Penn., stands with fellow members of the organization Sisters in the Fairway. (Courtesy Myneca Ojo)

A Pennsylvania golf club called the police on a group of black women, all of them dues-paying members, after the co-owner said they were moving too slowly on the course. The altercation has prompted an apology from the club, but there are still lingering racial tensions.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Myneca Ojo, one of the golfers kicked off the course.

This segment aired on April 27, 2018.

Related:

