April 27, 2018
  • Andrew Lapin
It's the familiar story of the difficult-but-brilliant artist, and the woman he loved — only not this time.

"Godard, Mon Amour" is a new French film about trailblazing director Jean-Luc Godard, told through the eyes of his first wife and muse. NPR contributor Andrew Lapin (@AndrewLapin) says the movie lets some of the wind out of the male ego's sails.

This segment aired on April 27, 2018.

