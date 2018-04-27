It's the familiar story of the difficult-but-brilliant artist, and the woman he loved — only not this time.

"Godard, Mon Amour" is a new French film about trailblazing director Jean-Luc Godard, told through the eyes of his first wife and muse. NPR contributor Andrew Lapin (@AndrewLapin) says the movie lets some of the wind out of the male ego's sails.