Following a historic meeting between North Korea's Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the leaders appeared to pledge to formally end the Korean War and denuclearize the peninsula. Friday's meeting sets the stage for a future summit between President Trump and the North's leader.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with Sung-Yoon Lee, professor of Korean studies at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, who's skeptical about what might happen next.

"It pays for Pyongyang to provoke, to be a political factor," he says of the North's nuclear weapons tests. "But it pays even more for North Korea to placate after provoking."