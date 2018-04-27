Kim's Pledge On Peace And Denuclearization 'Typical North Korean Ploy,' Scholar Says06:02
April 27, 2018
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (left) and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in (right) hug during a signing ceremony near the end of their historic summit at the truce village of Panmunjom on April 27, 2018. (Korea Summit Press Pool/AFP/Getty Images)
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (left) and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in (right) hug during a signing ceremony near the end of their historic summit at the truce village of Panmunjom on April 27, 2018. (Korea Summit Press Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

Following a historic meeting between North Korea's Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the leaders appeared to pledge to formally end the Korean War and denuclearize the peninsula. Friday's meeting sets the stage for a future summit between President Trump and the North's leader.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with Sung-Yoon Lee, professor of Korean studies at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, who's skeptical about what might happen next.

"It pays for Pyongyang to provoke, to be a political factor," he says of the North's nuclear weapons tests. "But it pays even more for North Korea to placate after provoking."

This segment aired on April 27, 2018.

