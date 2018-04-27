Tens of thousands of school teachers across Arizona and Colorado continue statewide walkouts Friday. For years, employees across the public sector — including teachers — have seen a decline in benefits and pay, raising questions about the impact on the larger middle class.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with historians Ed Ayers (@edward_l_ayers) and Nathan Connolly (@ndbconnolly) about "the government job" from early America to the New Deal to today.

Ayers and Connolly are co-hosts of the podcast "BackStory," which is produced at Virginia Humanities.