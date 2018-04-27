Texas 'Sandcastle Guy' On Hurricane Harvey Recovery In One Hard-Hit Beach Town03:50
April 27, 2018
In this Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 photo, Olya Soya works to clear debris from the beach shop, Destinations, in Port Aransas, Texas. The storm damaged or destroyed 80 percent of local homes and businesses and arrived just before Labor Day, wiping out the lucrative summer season's final weeks. (Eric Gay/AP)

Port Aransas, Texas, is kicking off its annual three-day SandFest. Organizers call it the largest native-sand sculpture competition in the country. But the festival almost didn't happen this year after the small beach town was hit hard by Hurricane Harvey.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) talks about the recovery with Mark Landrum, who's known as "the Port Aransas sandcastle guy" and is on the board for SandFest.

This segment aired on April 27, 2018.

