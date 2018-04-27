Port Aransas, Texas, is kicking off its annual three-day SandFest. Organizers call it the largest native-sand sculpture competition in the country. But the festival almost didn't happen this year after the small beach town was hit hard by Hurricane Harvey.

Here & Now's Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) talks about the recovery with Mark Landrum, who's known as "the Port Aransas sandcastle guy" and is on the board for SandFest.