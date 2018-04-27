Wells Fargo Faces Probe Into Retirement Account Practices03:48
April 27, 2018
The Wall Street Journal reports the Labor Department is looking into whether Wells Fargo pushed customers who had low-cost 401(k) plans into higher cost individual retirement accounts, or IRAs.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Emily Glazer (@EmilyGlazerWSJ) of The Wall Street Journal, who co-reported the story about the company's alleged practices with retirement funds.

This segment aired on April 27, 2018.

