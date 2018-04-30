Editor's Note: This segment contains audio that some listeners may find disturbing or offensive.

Nominations for the 2018 Tony Awards will be announced Tuesday, and one of the shoo-ins for Best Revival of a Play is Tony Kushner's epic, two-part "Angels in America." It first opened on Broadway 25 years ago, when the AIDS epidemic was still claiming lives at an alarming rate. President Bill Clinton had just taken office and the World Trade Center had just been bombed.

"Angels in America" is back on Broadway, and while much has changed, Jeff Lunden (@jefflunden) reports the play remains eerily relevant.