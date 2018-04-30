Here & Now
May will mark the 107th month that the economy has been expanding, making it the second longest expansion in history, according to CBS News' Jill Schlesinger. She says we're due for a recession, and she hopes that people remember that when they're making financial decisions.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off."
This segment aired on April 30, 2018.
