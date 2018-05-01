'Assume The Worst': The Advice Carl Hiaasen Would Give To Graduates (If He Could)05:53
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
May 01, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
"Assume The Worst," by Carl Hiaasen. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)MoreCloseclosemore
"Assume The Worst," by Carl Hiaasen. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Author and Miami Herald columnist Carl Hiaasen thinks graduates could use a little realism in their commencement speeches. He dispenses his own brand of advice in "Assume the Worst: The Graduation Speech You'll Never Hear," which is illustrated by New Yorker cartoonist Roz Chast.

Hiaasen (@Carl_Hiaasen) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about the book.

Cartoons From The Book

This segment aired on May 1, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news