Author and Miami Herald columnist Carl Hiaasen thinks graduates could use a little realism in their commencement speeches. He dispenses his own brand of advice in "Assume the Worst: The Graduation Speech You'll Never Hear," which is illustrated by New Yorker cartoonist Roz Chast.
Hiaasen (@Carl_Hiaasen) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about the book.
Cartoons From The Book
This segment aired on May 1, 2018.
