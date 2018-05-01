Here & Now
The city of Cleveland has a history of exploring ambitious transportation projects. The latest proposal is the Hyperloop — pods that can zip travelers through vacuum tubes between Cleveland and Chicago at hundreds of miles an hour.
But as Nick Castele (@NickCastele) of WCPN ideastream reports, the ambitious project is up against a long line of transit dreams that never came true.
This segment aired on May 1, 2018.
