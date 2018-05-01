Cleveland Dreams Big — Once Again — With Hyperloop Project04:43
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
May 01, 2018
  • Nick Castele, WCPN ideastream
TwitterfacebookEmail

The city of Cleveland has a history of exploring ambitious transportation projects. The latest proposal is the Hyperloop — pods that can zip travelers through vacuum tubes between Cleveland and Chicago at hundreds of miles an hour.

But as Nick Castele (@NickCastele) of WCPN ideastream reports, the ambitious project is up against a long line of transit dreams that never came true.

This segment aired on May 1, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news