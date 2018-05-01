Here & Now
Websites that trace family trees are facing questions after news last week that authorities found the suspected Golden State Killer, Joseph James DeAngelo, through a genealogical site called GEDmatch.
So is genetic information on family tree websites fair game for law enforcement?
Here & Now's Mina Kim speaks with Natalie Ram, an assistant professor of law at the University of Baltimore School of Law who focuses on bioethics.
This segment aired on May 1, 2018.
