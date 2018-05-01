Are Family Tree Sites Fair Game For Law Enforcement?09:35
May 01, 2018
Joseph James DeAngelo, the suspected Golden State Killer, appears in court for his arraignment on April 27, 2018 in Sacramento, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Websites that trace family trees are facing questions after news last week that authorities found the suspected Golden State Killer, Joseph James DeAngelo, through a genealogical site called GEDmatch.

So is genetic information on family tree websites fair game for law enforcement?

Here & Now's Mina Kim speaks with Natalie Ram, an assistant professor of law at the University of Baltimore School of Law who focuses on bioethics.

This segment aired on May 1, 2018.

+Join the discussion
