Voters in Nashville are deciding the fate of a public transit plan that could change the face of the city. The proposal, "Let's Move Nashville," calls for nearly $5.4 billion in spending for five new light-rail lines, 19 transit centers and four new rapid bus lines, among other initiatives.
Here & Now's Mina Kim learns more about the vote on what would be the largest civic project in the city's history from Tony Gonzalez (@TGonzalez), reporter for Nashville Public Radio.
This segment aired on May 1, 2018.
