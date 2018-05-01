Voters in Nashville are deciding the fate of a public transit plan that could change the face of the city. The proposal, "Let's Move Nashville," calls for nearly $5.4 billion in spending for five new light-rail lines, 19 transit centers and four new rapid bus lines, among other initiatives.

Here & Now's Mina Kim learns more about the vote on what would be the largest civic project in the city's history from Tony Gonzalez (@TGonzalez), reporter for Nashville Public Radio.