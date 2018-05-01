Here & Now
Researchers Test App To Help Vets With Prosthetic Legs03:48Play
Researchers are testing a new app at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The app is, called ReLoad, is designed to help veterans with prosthetic legs improve their gait.
Paige Pfleger (@PaigePfleger) reports.
This story was produced by the American Homefront Project, a public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans. Funding comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the Bob Woodruff Foundation.
This segment aired on May 1, 2018.
