Researchers are testing a new app at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The app is, called ReLoad, is designed to help veterans with prosthetic legs improve their gait.

Paige Pfleger (@PaigePfleger) reports.

This story was produced by the American Homefront Project, a public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans. Funding comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the Bob Woodruff Foundation.