California grows a lot of rice, second only to the Mississippi Delta. But like a lot of agricultural development, rice cultivation took away a lot of habitat for native wildlife, including key resting spots for migrating birds along the Pacific Flyway.

Reporter Lisa Morehouse (@cafoodways) heard about some strange bedfellows working to reverse that, to make rice farming a solution to the wildlife habitat problem.

This piece was produced in collaboration with the Food & Environment Reporting network, a nonprofit, investigative news organization.