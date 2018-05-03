California Ruling Could Change The Game For 'Gig Workers' And Employers05:20
May 03, 2018
An exterior view of the headquarters of Uber in San Francisco. (Eric Risberg/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
A California Supreme Court ruling earlier this week could impact how the "gig economy" operates in the state and beyond. The ruling makes it harder for ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft, food delivery services or other players in the gig economy to classify workers as independent contractors. And it's likely prompting a lot of a employers to question whether they need to reclassify their contractors as employees.

Here & Now's Mina Kim gets reaction to the ruling now from Saba Waheed, research director at the University of California, Los Angeles Labor Center (@UCLALabor).

This segment aired on May 3, 2018.

